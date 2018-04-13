Biffy Clyro are releasing an acoustic album to go with their 'MTV Unplugged Tour'.

The Scottish rockers have announced a run of intimate gigs in the UK, including a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 24, to conicide with the release of a recording of the stripped back material from their 'MTV Unplugged' show last November at London's Roundhouse, that saw them peform along with a string and piano accompiment.

It features brand new song 'Different Kind of Love' and a cover of Beach Boys' classic 'God Only Knows.

Sharing the artwork on Instagram, they wrote: ''Here it is, the artwork for Biffy's forthcoming album #MTVUnplugged (sic)''

The 'Wolves of Winter' group - comprised of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - previously revealed they are currently in the middle of creating a new record, from which the songs will form the base of a movie directed by Jamie Adams.

Simon said: ''We're working on two records! One is for a movie directed by Jamie Adams, based around the songs on an album we're making.

''Unfortunately, timing-wise this has impacted our 'Ellipsis' companion record, because there aren't enough days in the year! The film will be named after the record and will share some dialogue and lyrics. The record will influence the film and then feed back to the music. It's an unusual way to make a record, and that's why I'm buzzing about it - it's a different way to feel inspired.''

They hope the project will be finished later this year, so they can then begin work on their eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2016's 'Ellipsis'.

He added: ''It will be out later in 2018, and then it'll be Biffy opus eight!''

Tickets for Biffy Clyro go on-sale to the general public on Friday 11 May 2018 at 9am.

MTV will broadcast a global premiere of the Roundhouse performance on May 25th. Biffy Clyro 'MTV Unplugged' will premiere in the UK on Friday May 25th at 9pm on MTV and at 10pm on MTV Music.

Biffy Clyro's September UK 'MTV Unplugged Tour' dates are as follows:

September 15, Dublin, The Helix

September 16, Belfast, Waterfront

September 18, Cardiff, St. David's Hall

September 19, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

September 21, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

September 22, Manchester, Manchester Opera House

September 24, London, Royal Albert Hall