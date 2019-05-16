Biffy Clyro have announced their original soundtrack to the film 'Balance, Not Symmetry'.

Simon Neil had previously revealed they were working on a film project and now they have shared a teaser clip of the song, which sounds just like Biffy, for the upcoming movie which will make its debut at Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 23.

Alongside the video posted on Twitter, Biffy wrote: ''The film ''Balance, Not Symmetry'' with original soundtrack recording by Biffy Clyro will be screened at the @edfilmfest on 23rd June 2019. More soon!! (sic)''

The 'Wolves of Winter' hitmaker previously revealed they had teamed up with director Jamie Adams and were planning to make an album for the film.

He said: ''We're doing one record for a movie which will be filmed once we've finished it.

''It's this really cool kind of collaboration with this Welsh director called Jamie Adams. He's a fantastic director. He makes some really hilarious movies, but this one will not be funny!''

The 'Mountains' hitmakers - whose last studio album was 2016's 'Ellipsis' - revealed in December that they were looking to get back into the recording studio and have a ''full-on'' year ahead, with plans to release two records after the film project had wrapped.

Simon also said: ''We should have two albums out next year.

''A director approached me to make a record and he's making a movie in response to it.

''So we've been collaborating most of the year and he finished the film last week.

''The album should hopefully be out in January and the film in March or April.

''Then we'll be in the studio making the eighth album with Rich Costey in January or February and the sooner we can get it done the better.

''This is what we do! If you're in a band you should be making music. It's going to be a full-on year.''

More details on 'Balance, Not Symmetry' will be revealed soon.