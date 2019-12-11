Bianca Gascoigne has split from her boyfriend Steven Martorana.

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who is the adopted daughter of retired England soccer legend Paul Gascoigne - and Steven have decided to call time on their relationship just three weeks after they moved in together and after a year of dating.

A source told The Sun Online: ''They spilt up one day after their one year anniversary. They tried to make it work over and over again but they just wasn't compatible.

''They literally just moved in with each other three weeks before they spilt. They were forever arguing.''

The pair's romance developed from a friendship as they had known each other for several years before they became romantically entwined.

The source added: ''Bianca is sad about it as they have known each other for 10 years and she feels like she has lost a friend but deep down she knew it wasn't right.''

Bianca recently opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia which led to her having a Brazilian butt lift.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star confessed that after being unable to shake her long-standing hang-ups she made the decision to undergo a ''really scary'' surgery in which body fat from her stomach area was transferred into her buttocks and although the results were ultimately worth it she was unable to undertake basic tasks such as putting her shoes on, due to the lengthy recovery period.

Speaking on Fabulous magazine's new podcast 'Things I Told My Daughter', Bianca - who has had two boob jobs in the past - said: ''I have tried to conquer it but I think most women do have body hiccups in their mind. But I just kind of give myself more of a hard time.

''It's something I thought about for years and years and, like I said, I have this body dysmorphia. I have tried to get my bum how I wanted but I never really got there so I saw this as an option. But it really was a scary thing. I had lots of chats with the doctors and he spoke to my mum but I had to go to Marbella for it. He's been doing it for 25 years and I trust him.

''It's a Brazilian butt lift where they take the fat from your tummy and back and they put it in your bum.''