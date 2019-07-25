Bianca Gascoigne was driven to having a Brazilian butt lift after suffering severe body dysmorphia.

The 32-year-old television personality - the adopted daughter of retired England soccer legend Paul Gascoigne - confessed that after being unable to shake her long-standing hang-ups she made the decision to undergo a ''really scary'' surgery in which body fat from her stomach area was transferred into her buttocks and although the results were ultimately worth it she was unable to undertake basic tasks such as putting her shoes on, due to the lengthy recovery period.

Speaking on Fabulous magazine's new podcast 'Things I Told My Daughter', she said: ''I have tried to conquer it but I think, you know, most women do have body hiccups in their mind. But I just kind of give myself more of a hard time.

''It's something I thought about for years and years and, like I said, I have this body dysmorphia. I have tried to get my bum how I wanted but I never really got there so I saw this as an option. But it really was a scary thing. I had lots of chats with the doctors and he spoke to my mum but I had to go to Marbella for it four weeks ago.

''He's been doing it for 25 years and I trust him.

''It's a Brazilian butt lift where they take the fat from your tummy and back and they put it in your bum.

''It's something I thought about for years and years and, like I said, I have this body dysmorphia ... It's actually quite hard for me to get ready because I've just had surgery. Putting shoes on and everything isn't very easy.''

The former 'Love Island' star - who has had two boob jobs in the past - appeared on the podcast with her mother Sheryl, who admits she gets frustrated at her daughter for not being able to see her own natural beauty.

Sheryl said: I was exceptionally worried because it was literally a week after sadly someone passed away from the operation.

''I get annoyed that she doesn't see how beautiful she is. She's stunning and she doesn't see that.''