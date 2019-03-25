Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles thinks Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a ''great representation'' for people of colour.

The 37-year-old former actress - who joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May last year - is of African-American descent, and Tina has praised her for her ''wonderful'' personality, calling her a ''beautiful, independent young woman''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the opening of art exhibition 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' the 63-year-old fashion designer - who is the mother of both Beyoncé and Solange - said: ''I mean, I think she's a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman. I think it's amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It's really wonderful!''

Tina's comments come after Meghan's former co-star Gregg Sulkin - who starred with her in 2015 film 'Anti-Social' - described her as ''one of the most sincere and genuine people'' he knows.

He said: ''Everybody does know her as a princess, but in real life, she genuinely is also like a princess. She is one of the classiest, the nicest, one of the most sincere and genuine people I've ever met.''

The British actor also praised the royal - who is currently expecting her first child with Harry - for how well she's handled the negative criticism that has surrounded her since her relationship with the flame-haired prince went public.

He added: ''She's a superstar. She was a superstar. To me, I'm so proud the fact that she's part of my country's history in all honesty, aside from obviously having a personal relationship with her. I just think the way she's handle it - obviously the press of ... you know, it hasn't been easy for her. And she's stuck to her guns, which is, you know, 'when they go low, we go high' sort of mentality and I think she's done that. I think she's been a class act.''