'I Decided' singer Solange has revealed she wants her music to inspire ''young black girls'' for the next five decades.
The 32-year-old star unveiled her fourth album 'When I Get Home' last week, and she has revealed her goal of making ''astounding work'' which will stand the test of time.
She's quoted by The Guardian newspaper as saying: ''I'm thinking about the possibility of maybe some young black girl in 20 years needing to reference a black sculptor who's making work that large, and in landscape like that, and the blessing and privilege [that] I might come up in that search.
''Of course, I want to make these massive landscapes and express these parts of me ... because it's beautiful, and I want to make astounding work. But I really want to make work to be discovered 50 years from now.''
After releasing her previous LP 'A Seat at the Table', Solange - whose older sister is superstar Beyonce - spent a lot of time on the road, and returning to her hometown of Houston, Texas was what she needed to revitalise herself personally and professionally.
She explained: ''I think any time you go through something like that, you crave ... things that remain the same.
''I know that at any given time in my life, I can come back here, to Houston, to third ward, and have these anchors.
''The longer I was here, the more these sort of things that might have been mundane to me, visually, started to really enrich me.''
The resulting follow-up record is one that is more for the singer herself, rather than something accessible for everyone else.
She added: ''I had so much to give on my last project while also needing to heal and work on myself,'' she says. ''['A Seat at the Table'] was for everybody. I wanted it to be. And ['When I Get] Home' is for me.''
