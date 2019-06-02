Renée Zellweger admits she is a ''news junkie'' and is a big ''fan'' of the BBC's news coverage, and even listens to the international radio station in her car.
Renée Zellweger is a ''news junkie''.
The 50-year-old actress - who lives in Los Angeles - has revealed that she is a big ''fan'' of the BBC's rolling news coverage, and even listens to the broadcaster's international radio station in her car to make sure she doesn't miss out on anything.
She said: ''I'm a little bit of a news junkie so I usually start the day with the news, see what I missed in the few hours I've had my head on the pillow. I'm a fan of the BBC.
''I listen to the BBC international station in my car. I find that domestic channels don't cover much outside of the DC bubble. So, to find out what's happening in South America or Africa, for example, you've got to shop outside of the usual.''
And Renee went on to admit that she knows when she is loving a series on television because she won't ''fidget'' and is glued to the screen.
She added: ''Most of the time I'm a fidgeter, but if I'm watching a show or a documentary that I'm addicted to, then I'm definitely a sitter.''
The 'What/If' star also revealed she ''adored'' Beyonce's Netflix documentary 'Homecoming' and loved Zac Efron's portrayal of infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.
She told the Radio Times magazine: ''I watched 'Fosse/Verdon' and that knocked me out. And I loved the series about Ted Bundy. It was fascinating seeing the juxtaposition of his public persona with what's going on with him mentally.
''That was frightening. Oh, and the Beyonce documentary on her Coachella performance. I adore that she embraces her power apologetically and just does what she wants to do. No permission; don't wait to be invited - I admire that deeply.''
