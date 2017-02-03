Beyoncé is set to perform at this year's Grammy Awards - despite being pregnant.

The 'Formation' hitmaker may have just announced she and her husband Jay Z are expecting twins but she's showing no signs of slowing down as she's due to hit the stage for a live performance during the glamorous ceremony on February 12.

The 35-year-old singer set tongues wagging on Thursday (02.02.17) when she was spotted rehearsing for the event at a secret location in Los Angeles, California, with a camera crew and a team of backing dancers, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

And, although she's seemingly looking forward to her spectacular stage performance, the pressure of rehearsals is already taking its toll as her father Matthew spoke to her recently and admitted she ''sounded a little tired'' because she's working on the gig.

He added to 'The Insider': ''We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation.''

This will be Beyoncé's first performance since she announced her exciting news earlier this week and, although her team are no doubt worried about her gig, she'll certainly be in her element as she'll join the likes of The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban on stage during the show.

The brunette beauty shocked the world on Wednesday (01.02.17) when she revealed with a beautiful pregnancy shoot that she and her spouse - who she married in 2008 - are expecting two siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy later this year.

She accompanied the sweet shot with the caption: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.''