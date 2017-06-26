Beyonce's twins are ''doing just fine''.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth earlier this month and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Letoya Luckett has been told by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles that the twins are both fit and healthy.

LeToya explained: ''I did run into Ms. Tina and she says they are doing just fine.''

And while she has yet to come face-to-face with the twins, LeToya told 'Entertainment Tonight' that she expects they have the ''cutest, chubbiest cheeks''.

Beyonce - who also has a five-year-old daughter called Blue with her husband Jay -Z - has remained tight-lipped about her new children since giving birth.

In fact, it was left to her father Matthew to confirm the arrival of her twins.

Meanwhile, LeToya also opened up about the recent success of her ex-boyfriend, basketball star Kevin Durant.

The 28-year-old sportsman's Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship earlier in June, and despite their split, LeToya insisted she was happy for Kevin.

She shared: ''I'm excited for my friend for that championship and to win it and take that thing. I'm so excited for him.

''We prayed together about it several times. When you see your homie win like that you're literally in tears watching. I was so happy for him. I'm happy for him and his family and that's awesome.''

Another of Kevin's former exes, 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay, was spotted in the crowd during the fifth game of the NBA finals.

But LeToya said that as she's no longer dating the Olympic gold medal-winning star, she doesn't take any interest in Kevin's personal life.

She explained: ''I don't know nothing about that. I ain't got nothing to say about that, but yeah, good luck to them both.''

LeToya left Destiny's Child in acrimonious circumstances in 2000, but in a recent interview, she admitted to looking back on her time in the group with fondness.

Speaking last month, LeToya said: ''I think the beautiful thing about DC is none of us came into this to use it as a platform to go solo.

''We were just four girls who wanted to sing. That's it. I think the best thing that you can do is be a team player and play your role.''