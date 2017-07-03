Jay-Z is focused on his family's welfare rather than building bridges with Kanye West.

The New York-born rap star and his wife Beyonce welcomed twins babies into the world in June, and Jay reportedly isn't allowing Kanye's decision to quit his streaming service Tidal to distract him from his responsibilities as a parent.

A source explained: ''Jay-Z has all his attention on being a father, being a husband, and watching the success of his new album flourish.

''All Kanye is to him right now is like dealing with a pesky fly that flies into your food. It's flying around and you just want to get away from it and enjoy your meal.''

Jay, 47, released his long-awaited '4:44' album on June 30 and he addresses their strained relationship on the record 'Kill Jay Z'.

But he isn't overly concerned by Kanye's decision to quit Tidal and is instead happy for his lawyers to resolve the situation.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''This latest decree or whatever it is that Kanye wants to leave Tidal will all be sorted out by lawyers.

''Jay will avoid all nonsense that Kanye often brings, and will not listing to his whining. Jay has more important things to worry about.''

Kanye's decision to walk away from Tidal comes shortly after a source claimed that Jay and Beyonce - who also have a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy - ''have never been happier''.

Although the arrival of their twins has left the celebrity duo feeling ''totally exhausted'', Beyonce and Jay are both still overjoyed.

A source said: ''At nights, Beyonce has been overwhelmed with all the work needed caring for two babies. Despite all the help they are receiving, Jay is still pitching it so that Beyonce has total support.

''Neither Beyonce, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family.''