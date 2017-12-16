Beyonce wasn't Eminem's first choice for 'Walk on Water'.

The 45-year-old rapper teamed up with the 'Halo' hitmaker for the newly-released dance track, which features on his new album 'Revival', but his long-time collaborator Denaun Porter has admitted he initially wanted Adele to feature on the song but she couldn't do it because there was something wrong with her voice.

Speaking on ThisIs50, Denaun - who also goes by the rap name Kon Artis - said: ''It was intended for Adele but something happened with her and her voice so she couldn't do it. We then reached out to Beyonce because there's only a couple people that could pull that off.''

However, Eminem recently admitted that it's been on his ''wish list for a long time'' to join forces with the 36-year-old singer and he knew instantly that track was for her.

He said at the time: ''It [the collaboration] has been on my wish list for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.''

And the 'Love The Way You Lie' hitmaker feels Beyonce could relate to this track as she is always under pressure to be perfect.

He explained: ''You know, just because Beyoncé's always ... everything she does is so perfect. But, the pressures behind that to ... for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that.

'''Cause I told her, I said, 'I never seen you make a mistake before, ever.' Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album, it's so calculated and precise. And everything's always so perfect.''