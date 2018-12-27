Beyonce's stylist says it was difficult to get big name designers to agree to work with Destiny's Child.

Ty Hunter has worked with the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker and her bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, both in the girl band and as solo artists, and revealed early on in their career, before they landed a hit with 'Independent Women' in 2001, fashion's elite houses wouldn't take the trio ''seriously''.

Ty told W magazine: ''Oh yeah, we couldn't. When I started, the reason why the girls wore Mrs. Tina so much is because no one would let us pull.

''It took ''Independent Woman'' for people to start looking at the group seriously.''

The 46-year-old stylist - who also worked on looks for Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles, 32 - revealed how designers would have a ''favourite'' girl and would only want to dress one of them.

He recalled: ''Sometimes a showroom might say, 'We only want to style this person from the group.'

''So there was a lot of that going on.

''It was the craziest thing. There were showrooms that had their favorites like, 'You can only dress Kelly.'

'''You can only put clothes on Michelle.'

'You can only pull for Beyoncé.'

''It was like that sometimes. I loved the designers that allowed me to take a chance and show a full story and have their clothes on three beautiful women. But the ones that got it, got it.''

Ty also revealed that Beyonce - who has daughter Blue Ivy, six, and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with rapper Jay-Z - wasn't really into labels, which made his job easy because she would wear anything she felt ''comfortable'' in.

Early on it was all about being ''edgy'', so they opted for a lot of Roberto Cavalli looks.

He said: ''Roberto Cavalli was edgy, edgy, edgy. So I used a lot of Cavalli. Beyoncé's the type of person who's not into labels. She's like, 'Whatever's hot, why not?'

''That's what I liked about her. I was able to help a lot of young designers and start their careers, while working for her, like Michael Costello and Rubin Singer. Whatever she feels comfortable in works. That's why we were able to help a lot of peoples' careers - and still do.''