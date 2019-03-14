Beyoncé has refused to hand over her private communications with her mother and husband to a wedding planner who she is locked in a trademark dispute with.
The 'Formation' hitmaker is locked in a trademark battle with Veronica Morales over the use of the name 'Blue Ivy' and the businesswoman has requested a list of documents and communications from the 37-year-old singer to show any evidence she planned to use the trademark - which is the name of Beyonce and Jay-Z's oldest daughter - and any samples of her intent to use the name.
Veronica also wants to see all communications between Beyonce and the '99 Problems' hitmaker - who, as well as seven-year-old Blue Ivy, also have 21-month-old twins Rumi and Sir together - in connection with their 2016 trademark application, any communications of either of them knowing about 'Blue Ivy' before their daughter was born, and any records of conversations between the 'Crazy in Love' singer and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, about the trademark.
Beyonce has refused to hand over the documents and is seeking a protective order, which would prohibit the wedding planner or her legal team from leaking the confidential information.
In 2017, Beyonce made a bid to trademark 'Blue Ivy Carter' to make sure she had exclusive use of her daughter's name, but Veronica filed back to oppose the application as her company, Blue Ivy, had been around for three years before the youngster was born.
The 'Halo' hitmaker previously claimed Veronica had tried to sell her the rights to the name for $10 million.
Court documents explained that, shortly after the woman had opposed the former Destiny's Child star's trademark filing, a meeting was set up between the two parties to try and reach a settlement.
They claimed the meeting became a ''business proposal'', with Veronica's' lawyer giving a ''long speech'', about the situation being an ''opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.''
Veronica is said to have put together a Power Point presentation stating why Beyonce should buy her wedding planning business, along with the Blue Ivy trademark, and together they could ''begin producing products and goods''.
