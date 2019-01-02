Beyonce has marked the New Year by wishing her fans a ''beautiful 2019'' and looking back on her highlights of the past year with a video montage.
Beyonce has wished her fans a ''beautiful 2019'' whilst looking back on her highlights of the past year.
The 'Crazy in Love' singer shared a montage of clips from the 2018, including one of her celebrating New Year's Eve (31.12.18) with husband Jay-Z, moments from their joint 'On The Run Tour II' and their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy famously shushing her parents at the Grammy Awards.
A trailer for this year's 'Lion King' remake, which sees Beyonce voice Nala, and a clip of her and Blue singing also made the cut.
Alongside the video, which was soundtracked to Aud Lang Syne, the 37-year-old superstar wrote: ''Wishing you a beautiful 2019.''
The touching recap of 2018 comes after it was revealed the couple are raising their family on a plant-based diet.
The power couple penned an excerpt in the tome 'The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World', by Beyonce's trainer Marco Borges, which revealed their relationship with food.
They wrote: ''Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet - some worked for us, some didn't. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.''
Meanwhile, the Destiny's Child star - who also has 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with the 49-year-old rapper - previously reminisced on her biggest accomplishments of 2018 in a heartfelt letter to her fans back in September.
In a post on her website titled 'Your B***h at 36' - which was posted in honour of her 37th birthday on September 4 - she wrote: ''At 36, I became a mother of three. I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.
''I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, 'Everything is Love'. And we've been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it.''
