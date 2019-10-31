Beyoncé is filming her new music video in London, and wants ''normal people to step forward and tell their stories''.
Beyoncé is filming her new music video in London, and wants ''normal people to step forward and tell their stories''.
The 38-year-old singer will shoot her music video for new single 'Brown Skin Girl' at several locations in Catford and Thamesmead, with MailOnline reporting that members of her team were spotted near the local prison, HM Prison Thameside, on Thursday (31.10.19).
Beyoncé is keen to have ''normal people'' featured in the video, and put out a casting call asking for ''black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages'', who have backgrounds in London.
A source told MailOnline: Beyoncé wanted this video to truly represent the essence of the song. She may refer to Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o in the track but she was keen to have normal people step forward and tell their stories.
''Her casting team called for all different family structures to apply including 'blended, single parent, queer and adopted'.''
The superstar will also be using ''trained actors and dancers'' for the video, but wants to put a ''main focus'' on the regular people, whom she hopes will all showcase varying body shapes.
Beyoncé herself will not be filming in London, as the source says she'll only be appearing in the parts of the video that are shot in America.
The insider added: ''Trained actors and dancers were also wanted but the main focus is on showcasing a variety of body shapes and ages, from as young as six months to the elderly.
''Shooting started today in London but as yet Beyoncé is only going to star in the side of the film recorded in America.''
'Brown Skin Girl' features Saint Jhn and Wizkid, and also marks the second time Beyoncé has collaborated with her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who sings on the track.
The song was featured on 'The Lion King: The Gift', which Beyoncé - who has Blue Ivy, as well as two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay-Z - released following her starring role as Nala in the photorealistic animated remake of 'The Lion King'.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....