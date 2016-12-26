The singer has topped a new Celebs Gone Good list compiled by officials at the DoSomething.org, recognising stars who have used their fame for social change.

Beyonce brought awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement, the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and the Robin Hood Foundation in 2016.

She beat out Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato on the Celebs Gone Good list.

The top 10 is:

1. Beyonce

2. Lin-Manuel Miranda

3. Taylor Swift

4. Demi Lovato

5. Shailene Woodley

6. John Cena

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Lady Gaga

9. Zendaya

10. Jesse Williams