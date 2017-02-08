Beyonce will be taking it ''easier than normal'' at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 35-year-old beauty is currently pregnant with twins and will, therefore, perform a more toned-down routine during the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (12.02.17).

A source told TMZ: ''She'll be taking it easier than normal.''

Beyonce is currently in rehearsals for the show and while she has yet to finalise her performance, her on-stage antics will reportedly be supplemented by a giant digital screen that will create movement and cover for her slower-than-usual pace.

Beyonce's performance will also feature cameo performances from other artists, although it remains to be seen whether she will be supported by her husband and rap star Jay Z, with whom she already shares five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram, which quickly became the most liked picture in the history of the photo-sharing website.

The 'Drunk in Love' hitmaker's snap smashed the already impressive record set by Selena Gomez, who achieved 6,315,187 likes with a picture of her drinking a can of Coca-Cola.

Beyonce captioned the record-breaking photograph: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)''

Beyonce and Jay Z's happy news also attracted a joyous reaction from their celebrity pals, many of whom took to Twitter to express their delight.

Rihanna wrote: ''so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Beyonce's close pal Chrissy Teigen said: ''But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. (sic)''