Beyonce is facing a $20 million (£16 million) lawsuit amid allegations she illegally sampled a late rapper's lyrics in the video version of her hit song Formation.
Messy Mya's raspy voice can be heard at the start of the promo, asking, "What happened after New Orleans?" as footage of Beyonce standing on top of a sinking city police car flashes across the screen.
A few other lines from the YouTube star, real name Anthony Barre, are featured elsewhere in the video, but now his estate officials claim Beyonce used the lyrics from his 2010 track A 27 Piece Huh? without permission.
According to TMZ.com, they tried to reach out to the pregnant superstar to address the issue, but she reportedly ignored them.
Now the Barre family is taking Beyonce to court, demanding $20 million in back royalties and other damages.
The New Orleans, Louisiana rapper was shot and killed in 2010.
Representatives for Beyonce have yet to comment on the accusations.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....