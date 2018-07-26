Beyonce has shared a rare photo of her twins amid a huge selection of images she posted to her website from the European leg of her and husband Jay-Z's 'On The Run II' world tour.
Beyonce has shared a rare photo of her twins with fans.
The 'Crazy in Love' singer and her husband Jay-Z have been accompanied on the European leg of their 'On The Run II' world tour by their kids Blue Ivy, six, and 12-month-old Rumi and Sir, but when they haven't been working, they've had lots of time to relax and the 36-year-old superstar has posted dozens of their vacation pictures on her official website.
In one picture, Beyonce held her twins in her arms while Rumi smiled broadly and Sir looked down, but both tots faces could be seen clearly.
On another, taken from behind, 48-year-old Jay - whose real name is Shawn Carter - held his swimsuit-clad youngest daughter's hand as they looked out to sea on board a yacht.
The picture gallery - which was captioned ''Thank You Europe'' - also included a number of shots featuring the couple's oldest daughter.
In one, Beyonce and Blue Ivy sat on a couch in what looked like a backstage room along with the 'Formation' hitmaker's mother Tina Knowles Lawson, a second featured mother and daughter in matching loose-fitting pink outfits and the third showed the youngster sitting in a chair in a yoga pose.
There was also a number of candid photos of Beyonce and Jay without their kids relaxing on their yacht and visiting galleries, as well as pictures taken on stage during their tour.
Earlier this month, Tina shared a cute video of herself taking part in a dance-off with her daughter.
Sharing a video on Instagram of her own take on Beyonce and Jay's duet 'APES**T', she wrote: ''This is my dance off with Blue!! She beat me of course! We had to make up an original dance move.
''My awkward shoulder move was my made up dance. I know it's wrong but my competition is only 6. She killed it though!!! #aboutthatcaftanlife. (sic)''
The clip was taken as the family enjoy a summer break in the south of France.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....