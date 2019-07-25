Beyoncé says she ''felt like my body was not mine'' when she put on weight after having twins.

The 37-year-old star welcomed Rumi and Sir in June 2017 and went up to 218lbs during the pregnancy and, although Beyoncé was down to 175lbs by the time she started preparing for her 2018 Coachella performance, she admitted being heavier than usual was tough.

Speaking in a new YouTube video, Beyoncé - who also has daughter Blue Ivy, seven, with husband Jay Z - said: ''I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins. I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine.''

Sharing her weight-loss journey in the video for strict plant-based diet 22 Days Nutrition, Beyoncé showed herself stepping on to a scale and said: ''Every woman's nightmare... this is my weight, 175. Long way to go. We're going to go 100 per cent plant-based from now through Coachella.

''It's time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it's like a different headspace. Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable.''

Beyoncé previously shared her food and fitness regime in her Netflix movie 'Homecoming' and admitted it affected her both physically and mentally.

She said: ''In the beginning, it was so many muscle spasms. Just internally, my body was not connected -- my mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children.

''In order for me to meet my goal, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol. And I'm hungry!''

And while Coachella was a huge success, she admitted that she put her body through too much in order to prepare.

She said: ''Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a six-year-old and of twins that need me -- and giving myself creatively and physically, it was a lot to juggle. It's not like before when I could rehearse for 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body. I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again.''