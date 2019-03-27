Beyonce serenaded Diana Ross at the Motown legend's birthday party on Tuesday (26.03.19).

The 'Stop In the Name of Love' hitmaker celebrated turning 75 with a star-studded bash and video footage shared on Instagram showed her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross urging one of the megastars at the celebrations to sing 'Happy Birthday'.

Tracee said in a clip published by Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram Story: ''Beyonce? Are you still here? Do you want to sing 'Happy Birthday?' Come on down!''

The 'Crazy In Love' singer - who was standing next to Diddy - smiled as she took the mic and sang 'Happy Birthday' to ''Ms. Ross'' in front of guests including Berry Gordy, Kris Jenner, and Diana's son and daughter-in-law Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Ahead of Diana's birthday, the 'Chain Reaction' hitmaker was recognised with a special tribute at the Grammy Awards last month.

The former Supremes singer was honoured with a video package narrated by the evening's host, Alicia Keys, documenting her lengthy career before her nine-year-old grandson, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, took to the stage to pay tribute to his ''amazing grand-mommy''.

The youngster said: ''She is amazing. Young people like me can look up to her for her independence, confidence and willingness to be her unique self. she has shown the world that nothing is beyond our reach. So, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my grand-mommy Diana Ross.''

Diana was greeted by loud applause at Los Angeles Staples' Centre when she walked out to sing 'The Best Years of My Life'.

She then said: ''Thank you for being here to celebrate my 75th birthday.''

The 'Upside Down' singer then completed her performance by walking through the crowd as she sang 'Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)', urging the audience ''don't be lazy'' and to get on their feet.

Before she left the stage, she exclaimed: ''Happy birthday to me!''