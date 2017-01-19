Beyonce hopes to inspire "positive change" in the world through her official partnership with the Women's March on Washington.
The Formation hitmaker is supporting the massive demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (21Jan17) via her international Chime for Change campaign, a gender-equality initiative she launched in 2013 with actress Salma Hayek, Gucci fashion boss Frida Giannini, and philanthropic organisation Global Citizen.
"Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists," she wrote as a show of solidarity with protesters on her Facebook page on Wednesday (18Jan17). "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch."
At least 100,000 protestors are expected to hit the streets of America's capital in a bid to ensure women's rights and civil rights are upheld during controversial U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.
The demonstration, which takes place a day after Trump's official inauguration on Friday (20Jan17), has already elicited support from several celebrities, with Katy Perry, Cher, Zendaya, and Madonna just a few of the many A-listers participating in the march.
Musicians like Janelle Monae, Maxwell, Angelique Kidjo, Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon, and Emily Wells will perform for the activists.
Monae couldn't be more proud of her participation - in a statement issued to Billboard she wrote: "I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all. Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us."
The Women's March on Washington isn't the only mass demonstration against Trump taking place this weekend - at least 616 sister marches have been scheduled by activists across the world.
