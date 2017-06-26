Beyonce and Jay-Z have taken their babies home from hospital.

The 'Formation' singer and her 47-year-old husband welcomed twins into the world earlier this month, but the boy and girl were born prematurely and had to be placed under lights, reportedly because they were suffering from jaundice - a liver condition where too much bilirubin is produced, causing a yellowing of the skin - and so had to stay longer in UCLA Medical Center.

However, according to TMZ, the couple were told they could take their babies home at the end of last week, and the family - including five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - are now staying at a lavish $400,000-a-month rental home in Malibu.

The stunning estate is situated on over six acres of grounds and the family plan to spend their summer at the estate while they continue to search for a permanent home in Los Angeles.

Beyonce and Jay have remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their twins.

But the 35-year-old singer's father, Mathew Knowles, recently confirmed the arrival of her new children via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Mathew posted a picture of a birthday note which read: ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.''

And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''

Mathew also posted the same picture on his Instagram account, which featured the same caption.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles hasn't been able to contain her excitement either.

Speaking prior to the birth, Tina admitted: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait.''

The fashion designer also praised her daughter's parenting skills.

She said: ''[Beyoncé and Jay-Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

''[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''