Beyonce's twins were delivered by Kim Kardashian West's doctor, Dr. Paul Crane, who has delivered the reality star's two kids as well as her sister Kourtney's three children.
Beyonce's twins were delivered by Kim Kardashian West's doctor.
Birth certificates filled out for the twins show that the 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker gave birth to her and Jay Z's newest arrivals - Rumi and Sir - on June 13 with the guidance of OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane.
The babies arrived at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles at 5.13am, with the couple's daughter Rumi arriving first, followed shortly by her brother Sir, birth certificates obtained by TMZ confirmed.
Dr. Paul Crane has been responsible for bringing Kim's two children - North, four, and Saint, 19 months - into the world as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian's three kids - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - as well as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl Dream Renée, eight months.
Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, five, loves being a big sister to the new arrivals.
Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles said at the time: ''She's [Blue is] very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.''
It comes shortly after Beyonce shared the first picture of her twins to mark them being one month old.
Captioning the snap of herself cradling her babies, she wrote: ''Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. (sic)''
And Beyonce's parents were thrilled with the picture, with Tina adding on her own social media account: ''So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing (sic)''
Whilst Mathew took to Twitter and wrote: ''Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce (sic)''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....