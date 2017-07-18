Beyonce's twins were delivered by Kim Kardashian West's doctor.

Birth certificates filled out for the twins show that the 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker gave birth to her and Jay Z's newest arrivals - Rumi and Sir - on June 13 with the guidance of OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane.

The babies arrived at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles at 5.13am, with the couple's daughter Rumi arriving first, followed shortly by her brother Sir, birth certificates obtained by TMZ confirmed.

Dr. Paul Crane has been responsible for bringing Kim's two children - North, four, and Saint, 19 months - into the world as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian's three kids - Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - as well as Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl Dream Renée, eight months.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, five, loves being a big sister to the new arrivals.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles said at the time: ''She's [Blue is] very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.''

It comes shortly after Beyonce shared the first picture of her twins to mark them being one month old.

Captioning the snap of herself cradling her babies, she wrote: ''Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. (sic)''

And Beyonce's parents were thrilled with the picture, with Tina adding on her own social media account: ''So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing (sic)''

Whilst Mathew took to Twitter and wrote: ''Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce (sic)''