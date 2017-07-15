Beyonce's parents have expressed their pride at the star's first picture with her newborn twins.

The 35-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with her twins Rumi and Sir Carter - whom she has with her husband Jay-Z - on social media on Friday (14.07.17), and her parents Tina and Mathew Knowles couldn't be happier that the image has been shared with the world.

Reposting the photo to her own Instagram account, Tina wrote: ''So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing (sic)''

Whilst Mathew took to Twitter and wrote: ''Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce (sic)''

The 'Halo' hitmaker - who also has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her spouse - posted the sweet snap in honour of the twins reaching one old.

She captioned the snap of herself cradling her babies: She wrote: ''Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. (sic)''

Beyonce wore a colourful dress and ice blue underwear and veil in the picture as she posed in front of a flower arch as her newborn babies rested in her arms.

The image was a reminder of Beyonce's pregnancy announcement which came in the shape of another floral-inspired Instagram picture - in which she was once again wearing a veil.

She wrote: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

''We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters (sic)''

The January post featured the superstar singer clutching her bump while wearing just a bra and blue underwear while posing in front of a huge wreath of flowers.

Meanwhile, it was Mathew Knowles who confirmed the birth of the twins when he took to Twitter to post a picture of a birthday note which read ''Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.''

And he captioned the snap: ''They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)''