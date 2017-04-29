Beyonce's mother doesn't know the sex of her twins.

The whole world has been speculating what gender the 'Lemondade' hitmaker's babies will be when they're born in the next few months but the singer's mum Tina Knowles is adamant she has no inside knowledge and will be happy with either.

Speaking to Extra's Mario Lopez, she said: ''I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited!''

Beyonce announced back in March that she and her husband Jay Z - who already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - are expecting twins later this year.

And, although she was forced to pull out of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month under doctors' orders, the 35-year-old star is trying to stay fit throughout her pregnancy by attending spinning classes with Jay Z.

A source said recently: ''She's been taking a class almost every day.''

Meanwhile, although she's due to give birth fairly soon, the brunette beauty certainly isn't showing any signs of slowing down as she and Jay Z - who got married in 2008 - are trying to buy a 123-room mansion to accommodate their growing family.

The couple secretly viewed an £85 million Hollywood abode belonging to heiress Petra Stunt and her businessman husband James Stunt in February.

A source said: ''Beyonce and Jay Z are actively hunting for a house, something they can settle in for the next decade or so, and Petra's place seems to be very appealing to them. They were shown around two weeks ago and are thinking about whether it works for them. They know with their expanding brood it's time to get serious about laying some roots, and having a statement pad in Hollywood is at the top of their list.

''They loved the space and the size, they just need to work out if it's the right fit for the future.''

But Beyonce and her 47-year-old husband are said to be reluctant to pay the asking price for the house, despite their vast wealth.

The source explained: ''They said they want to get a good deal though, so they were keen on getting the price down.''