Beyonce has opened up about the health issues she experienced while expecting her twins.
Beyonce spent a month on bed rest before giving birth to her twins.
The 'Formation' singer - who has six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 13-month-old Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - suffered from toxaemia, which causes high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine and is also known as pre-eclampsia, during her pregnancy and had to undergo an emergency caesarean section because her health and that of her babies was ''in danger''.
And Beyonce admitted she couldn't have got through her difficult pregnancy or the weeks after the babies were born and being cared for in intensive care if it weren't for the strength of her ''soldier'' husband.
She admitted: ''I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir.
''I was swollen from toxaemia and had been on bed rest for over a month.
''My health and my babies' health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU.
''My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later.
''Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience.''
While Beyonce candidly admitted she ''put pressure'' on herself to lose weight after having Blue Ivy, she took a different approach when she had her twins and embraced her ''fuller curves''.
She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: ''After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery.
''Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that.
''I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be.
''After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks.
''But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.''
And the 36-year-old star admitted she still hasn't got back to her pre-pregnancy weight but she's happy with her ''mommy pouch''.
She added: ''To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it.''
