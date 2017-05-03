A microphone used by Beyonce has sold for a staggering $11,000.

The 35-year-old singer used the amplification device on her 'Formation' world tour and at the Grammy Awards, but it was auctioned off over the weekend at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, an event thrown by the superstar's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

The winning bidder was CeCe Hendriks, who told TMZ she plans to give the mic - which is signed by Beyonce - to her son as a 13th birthday gift, and it will then live in a safety deposit box.

CeCe had originally wanted to win a VIP package to Coachella, which Beyonce will headline next year, but lost out to another bidder.

Tina staged the gala at the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theatre Centre, which she and her husband founded and her 'Crazy in Love' singer daughter couldn't be more proud.

She said in a statement: ''I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event. Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theatre Centre to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts.

''Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you.''

Meanwhile, Beyonce is to celebrate a year since the release of her 'Lemonade' album with a $300 box set.

The 'How To Make Lemonade' limited edition set is available for pre-order now, and boasts a numbered collector's edition 600-page coffee table book, featuring personal writing, lyrics, and never-seen-before photographs from the making of the record - a double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads.