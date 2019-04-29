Beyonce's make-up artist will ''never forget'' when he first got the opportunity to work with her.

The 36-year-old R&B superstar is known for her flawless complexion, and the man behind her signature glow is beauty expert Sir John, and he has admitted that when he landed the job of working with the 'Sorry' songstress, it completely ''changed'' his life.

Opening up about doing the 'Formation' singer's make-up for the first time, Sir John simply said: ''I'll never forget it, it was a life-changing moment.''

And the A-List makeup guru likes to keep his clients' faces ''illuminated'' by applying highlighter with his hands instead of a brush because it is easier to ''build up'' the product on the face.

He said: ''Highlighter is a beautiful make-up add-on that lifts and illuminates your face but apply too much and you can look like a smashed disco ball. Personally, I avoid applying highlighter with a brush as you can't blend it and you have less control.

''Instead, I use my hands and start with a less-is-more approach, then build it up. Apply your highlight on the 'oracle bone' of your cheekbone and make sure it doesn't cascade down your face - applying with your hands should help prevent this. To contrast with the highlighter, I like to mattify the lids and lips a bit. L'Oréal's blue setting powder is a great suits-all texture and will tone down any shade.''

Sir John also stressed the importance of having a good contour that has a ''sculpted silhouette''.

He told Stella magazine: ''Contour is all about the silhouette not the colour. It's not contouring, it's sculpting or 'nontouring' To erase any VCL - visible contour line, that is - use a blusher brush and brush excess into hairline.''