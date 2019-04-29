Beyonce's make-up artist will ''never forget'' when he first got the opportunity to work with her.
Beyonce's make-up artist will ''never forget'' when he first got the opportunity to work with her.
The 36-year-old R&B superstar is known for her flawless complexion, and the man behind her signature glow is beauty expert Sir John, and he has admitted that when he landed the job of working with the 'Sorry' songstress, it completely ''changed'' his life.
Opening up about doing the 'Formation' singer's make-up for the first time, Sir John simply said: ''I'll never forget it, it was a life-changing moment.''
And the A-List makeup guru likes to keep his clients' faces ''illuminated'' by applying highlighter with his hands instead of a brush because it is easier to ''build up'' the product on the face.
He said: ''Highlighter is a beautiful make-up add-on that lifts and illuminates your face but apply too much and you can look like a smashed disco ball. Personally, I avoid applying highlighter with a brush as you can't blend it and you have less control.
''Instead, I use my hands and start with a less-is-more approach, then build it up. Apply your highlight on the 'oracle bone' of your cheekbone and make sure it doesn't cascade down your face - applying with your hands should help prevent this. To contrast with the highlighter, I like to mattify the lids and lips a bit. L'Oréal's blue setting powder is a great suits-all texture and will tone down any shade.''
Sir John also stressed the importance of having a good contour that has a ''sculpted silhouette''.
He told Stella magazine: ''Contour is all about the silhouette not the colour. It's not contouring, it's sculpting or 'nontouring' To erase any VCL - visible contour line, that is - use a blusher brush and brush excess into hairline.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....