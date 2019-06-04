Beyonce's make-up artist Sir John is launching a 'Lion King'-inspired cosmetic collection.

The 37-year-old R&B superstar - who is voicing Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic - is known for her flawless complexion, and the man behind her signature glow is beauty expert Sir John, who has teamed up with beauty brand Luminess to create an eight-piece limited-edition range of products.

And the A-List celebrity guru revealed he was incredibly ''nervous'' when he broke the news to the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker because he didn't know what she would make of it.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think that even when I called Bey and I said, 'Hey, listen, this is what's happening,' I was kind of nervous to see what she thought, but she was so proud and so happy for me. So I feel like this is gonna be a win.''

The much-anticipated collection includes the Kingdom Sculpting Palette ($42), Can't Wait to Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette ($42), Be Brave Matte Lipstick ($24) in two colours, Be Prepared Liquid Lipsticks ($24), Legacy Tinted Lip Balm ($24) and Circle of Life Highlighter ($40).

And Sir John insisted he really wanted to make the collection to ''run parallel'' with the movie, which hits cinemas on 19 July.

He added: ''So I spent a lot of time in South Africa, so Luminess and I wanted to do something that really reflects not just the landscape and sunset and all of those things that are just natural and organic, but tribal prints as well.

''I really wanted to nail it and really hit it hard with the movie and I feel like this runs quite parallel with where the movie is as well.''

The beauty expert admitted he created the Kingdom Sculpting Palette ($42), which contains various hues to carve out natural cheekbones, to ''sculpt'' and give the face a sun-kissed appearance.

He said: ''I feel like in 2019, 2020 we can dial down the contouring so it becomes evolved. This is the 2.0 of contouring in my opinion. What that does [for fair complexions] is it starts to sculpt, but it gives a bronzy appearance to the cheek. But if you were a deeper complexion, you'd go higher on the cheek, if that makes any sense.

''So, my girls who are Mary J. Blige or deeper, they go high with this gold. But if you happen to be Nicole Kidman or very, very fair, you go lower because this is a sculpting product.''

Sir John's 'Lion King'-inspired collection will be available online at luminessbeauty.com on June 15 and at ulta.com and disney.com on June 16 2019.