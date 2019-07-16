Beyonce's make-up at 'The Lion King' European premiere was inspired by the film's lion characters Nala and Simba.
The 37-year-old R&B superstar voices lioness Nala - Simba's childhood best friend and future love interest in the remake of the Disney classic - and her long-time beauty guru Sir John has revealed he ''played around with different textures'' to get her all-golden look, the same colour as a lion's fur, at the event which took place at London's Leicester Square on Sunday night (14.07.19).
He said: ''I love playing with textures. I really wanted to create a nice daytime smoky eye using browns, an antique, champagne gold colour like Nala, and a warm gold like Simba.
''It's all about strategically placing these colours so that no matter where my client turns, their look is never too shimmery.''
The 'Formation' hitmaker's beauty expert recently teamed up with beauty brand Luminess to create an eight-piece limited-edition range of products inspired by the much-anticipated photo realistic animation, and Sir John made sure to use them on Beyonce for the prestigious red carpet event.
He told PEOPLE: ''I literally have never worked so hard on one project in my life. But it's been a labour of love.
''I really tried to look out for women, like my mum, who just doesn't have time to put on eye shadow.
''Beyoncé was happy, my mom is happy, and if my grandmother were still here, she'd be proud.''
Sir John went on to insist he always remains ''grateful'' and humble because it's important to know how far he has come on his beauty journey.
He added: ''I'm always next, next, next, because my goal is to keep it moving. But I'm never not grateful, my mama won't let that happen! I am still just a guy from Harlem.''
