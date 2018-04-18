Beyonce's make-up artist used drugstore products for her Coachella look.

Sir John used the likes of L'Oreal's mascara and lipstick on the 36-year-old superstar for her history-making festival performance - which retail for around £10 - to achieve her ''bronzed and glowy'' stage look which would last throughout her set.

Speaking to ELLE.com, he said: ''I finished [the look] with L'Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara. For the lip we did a pinky-brown using L'Oreal Pro Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick.

''For complexion, we wanted her skin to be bronzed and super glowy. When she is photographed, in videos and on stage I am always super strategic with light and shade. So I focus on matte T-zone and dewy everywhere else. I used Tom Ford Bronzing Powder on the T-zone to mattify.''

Sir John doesn't use setting sprays, and revealed he uses primer instead of moisturiser to prep the skin before applying the products.

He confessed: ''I don't use setting sprays - even though people are constantly asking me!

''The moisturiser will lift the makeup, which we don't want. For a big show like this, I use a primer to prep the skin.''

Sir John is also in charge of the pre-show tunes when he gets Beyonce ready, insisting on upbeat music to set the mood.

He said: ''I'm the DJ when I go to her house or I get her ready for a big event. The 'getting ready' part can be stressful and emotions are high. It's my job to calm her down, create a vibe and give her a moment.

''All make-up artists and hairstylists know that for the client, it's not always only about the show - it's about the getting ready party too.

''If you're having fun from the beginning, then it should be a good show. Before Coachella, we listened to Stephanie Mills' 'Whatcha Gonna do With My Loving'.''