Beyonce had an ''undeniable feline presence'' at 'The Lion King' European premiere.

The 37-year-old star - who voices Nala in the movie - stepped out on the red carpet in London at the weekend with a glow created by the new Sir John x Disney The Lion King Highlighter Palette from Luminess Cosmetics all over her arms, legs, neckline, and shoulders.

And her make-up artist, Sir John, wanted to use his new product to give his most famous client the ''power and sultry essence'' of a lioness.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''If you noticed, the London premiere was my attempt at harnessing the power and sultry essence of a lioness. Not literal in interpretation, however there's an undeniable feline presence.''

Beyonce's look also utilised the 'Can't Wait To Be Queen' eyeshadow, as well as other products from Sir John's 'Lion King' beauty collaboration.

The make-up artist previously revealed he didn't want the 'Formation' hitmaker to look ''too shimmery'' on the red carpet.

He said: ''I love playing with textures. I really wanted to create a nice daytime smoky eye using browns, an antique, champagne gold colour like Nala, and a warm gold like Simba.

''It's all about strategically placing these colours so that no matter where my client turns, their look is never too shimmery.''

Sir John also admitted his eight-piece limited-edition 'Lion King' range had been a ''labour of love''.

He said: ''I literally have never worked so hard on one project in my life. But it's been a labour of love.

''I really tried to look out for women, like my mum, who just doesn't have time to put on eye shadow.

''Beyoncé was happy, my mom is happy, and if my grandmother were still here, she'd be proud.''