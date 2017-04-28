Beyoncé and Jay Z are having trouble finding their dream home.

Although the couple - who have daughter Blue Ivy, five, together and are expecting twins - are looking for a palatial pad in Los Angeles and although they have a budget of $80 million, they reportedly cannot find a property to suit their needs.

While they reportedly viewed a $120 million Bel Air mansion recently, TMZ reports their budget is set and they will not pay more than $80 million.

As a result, Beyoncé, 35 and Jay Z, 37, are struggling to find a home they love.

The celebrity duo have been seeking to buy a home in Los Angeles for years, but until now, they have been renting after failing with bids for other properties.

In 2015 they rented a Holmby Hills mansion for $150,000 a month.

It was previously claimed the couple's friend Gwyneth Paltrow was instrumental in their decision to relocate from New York City to California as the star advised it would be a better place to raise a family.

A source said: ''Beyoncé and Jay Z are making LA their permanent home based a lot on the advice of their friends. The friend that really influenced them to move was Gwyneth Paltrow.''

The actress, who moved back to LA from London with her two children, Apple and Moses and ex- husband Chris Martin in 2013, believes California offers a better quality of life.

The insider said: ''Gwyneth was telling Jay and Bey about the quality of life for her kids in LA and really swayed Beyoncé and Jay to make the move. It's all for Blue Ivy.''