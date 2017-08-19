Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is ''the best big sister'' to her newborn twins.

The 'Halo' hitmaker and her 47-year-old husband Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world two months ago, and it has been reported that their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is doing a great job of helping her parents take care of her new siblings.

A source told People magazine: ''Blue is the best big sister. [She] helps Beyoncé every day. Everyone is doing great. They are still enjoying the summer in Malibu. Blue is excited to be back in school soon. The babies are growing and very cute.''

The insider's comments echo a statement made by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles last month, when she said Blue Ivy was a ''good'' sister.

She said: ''She's [Blue is] very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old beauty is said to be ''full of life'' around her new twin babies, and is apparently relishing the demands of raising her three young children.

A source said: ''Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she's full of energy and life!

''Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving.

''I mean, obviously it helps that she and Jay-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she's still really hands on and she's breastfeeding, which means she's hardly getting a break rest wise - but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!''

The 'Formation' hitmaker is reportedly already close to regaining her pre-pregnancy figure, too.

The insider added recently: ''You would never believe that Beyonce gave birth to twins just weeks ago.

''She's lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back ... She looks awesome!''