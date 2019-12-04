Beyonce's father has released an album of previously-unheard Destiny's Child material.

Mathew Knowles - who used to manage the group - released the 15-track 'Destiny's Child: The Untold Story Presents Girls Tyme' onto various streaming services earlier this week.

The album features recordings from an early version of the band, who were previously called Girls Tyme and featured Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Robertson

Tracks on the record include 'Sunshine', 'Say It Ain't So', 'Girl Tyme Fun' and 'Teacher Fried My Brain'.

Mathew - who has also released a book called 'Destiny's Child: The Untold Story' and is working on a musical - recently insisted he still has a ''lot of responsibilities'' relating to the group, despite them having split in 2006.

He said: ''I still officially manage [Destiny's Child]. Every day I have the responsibility of licensing. I have a lot of responsibilities that folks don't know.''

Meanwhile, Kelly - who was joined by Beyonce and Michelle Williams in the classic final line-up of the group - recently admitted she is still in regular contact with her former bandmates but they never discuss the possibility of getting back together.

Asked about reuniting the 'Survivor' group, she said: ''No, we haven't talked about it. We talk about everything else but that.''

Kelly did however divulge which song from their back catalogue she dislikes the most.

She spilled: ''My least favourite would have to be 'Bug A Boo.' ''There's like this one part on the bridge where I'm like, 'Ugh!'''

The R&B pop trio reunited for a medley performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, and Kelly admitted that she couldn't take it all in because she was so nervous.

She said: ''I don't remember what happened.

''I just remember looking at my feet and I don't remember.''