Beyonce's dad has clarified his claims about harassment faced by his daughter and Kelly Rowland by members of Jagged Edge when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s.
Beyonce's dad has clarified his claims about harassment faced by his daughter and Kelly Rowland by members of Jagged Edge.
Mathew Knowles - who managed his daughter's group Destiny's Child - previously revealed that when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s, he had to ''put the guys off the bus'' in order to diffuse the situation.
However, after seeing coverage about his remarks, Mathew told the New York Post's Page Six: ''I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said 'harassed'. The term 'sexual harassment' may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.''
Speaking previously, Mathew - who did not name the alleged perpetrators - told Vlad TV: ''Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16 years old... the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that.
''I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.
''I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge. That began all of this drama.''
The talent manager was then asked how he handled a group of men trying to ''sleep'' with his daughter.
He replied: ''We won't talk about that on camera.''
Jagged Edge denied the allegations by sharing a meme on Instagram that read: ''A lie don't care who tell it.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....