Beyonce's dad has clarified his claims about harassment faced by his daughter and Kelly Rowland by members of Jagged Edge.

Mathew Knowles - who managed his daughter's group Destiny's Child - previously revealed that when the two groups toured together in the early 2000s, he had to ''put the guys off the bus'' in order to diffuse the situation.

However, after seeing coverage about his remarks, Mathew told the New York Post's Page Six: ''I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said 'harassed'. The term 'sexual harassment' may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.''

Speaking previously, Mathew - who did not name the alleged perpetrators - told Vlad TV: ''Now, remember the girls are minors. They're 16 years old... the guys are 21 and 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that.

''I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge.

''I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge. That began all of this drama.''

The talent manager was then asked how he handled a group of men trying to ''sleep'' with his daughter.

He replied: ''We won't talk about that on camera.''

Jagged Edge denied the allegations by sharing a meme on Instagram that read: ''A lie don't care who tell it.''