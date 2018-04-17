Beyonce's make-up artist says the trick to her no-smudge Coachella look was down to ''layering''.

The 36-year-old R&B superstar headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday night (14.04.18) and aside from her elaborate stage outfits and 200 backing dancers, fans were left amazed by how the 'Lemonade' singer's makeup managed to stay put during the two-hour spectacle - even after she patted her face down with a bright white towel mid-performance - and the man behind the magic said it's important to pack on the products to ensure a fresh look which doesn't transfer to clothes.

Speaking to Refinery 29, makeup artist Sir John said: ''It's basically like keeping your makeup on through two hours of cardio [laughs]. Layering is the key, so you want to use a liquid foundation, then set it with bronzer; a cream blush, then set it with powder blush; eyeliner, then set it with shadow. No matter what part of the face, it has a double application.

''I found this new body makeup called AllEven, it's a spray makeup but it will not move. You can have white sheets and sleep and it won't transfer. I use it on her boobs, arms, and legs. We had four changes so we wanted something transfer-resistant.''

Sir John took inspiration from ''college girls on campus'' for her make-up look, and Beyoncé wanted him to create an eye-look that wasn't too ''try-hard''.

He said: ''She wanted to look young, fresh, and like she wasn't trying too hard. I was really inspired by the dress rehearsal, I didn't want to take her out of the element of the show by making her too girly or too minimal or sleek, I wanted her to look like a college girl on campus.''