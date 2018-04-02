Beyonce has been hard at work preparing for her upcoming Coachella 2018 headlining set, and she has reportedly been setting 11-hour rehearsal sessions ahead of the huge show.
The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker will take top billing at the annual festival, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 13-15 and April 20-22 - and it is said she has had a team of bodyguards to ensure her plans are kept under wraps.
According to TMZ, the 36-year-old singer is ''serious'' about putting on a real show at the event, particularly after she had to pull out of last year's performance.
The report adds that she has been working in a Los Angeles studio booked exclusively for Bey ''and her dancers, choreographers, technicians and other members of her crew''.
Meanwhile, it's said that the musician - who has been planning for the gig since last year - has had a team of seven security guards patrolling the studio to make sure the rehearsals are kept top secret.
The 'Formation' singer's headline status was previously confirmed when she pulled out of the 2017 event and was replaced by Lady Gaga after doctors suggested she cancel her performances while heavily pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, now six months.
A statement released at the time said: ''Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.''
