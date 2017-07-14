Beyonce has shared the first picture of her and Jay Z's twins and confirmed their names.

The 35-year-old singer - who also has five-year-old daughter Blue with the rapper - took to her Instagram to reveal an image of herself cradling the one-month-old youngsters, and revealed they are called Sir Carter and Rumi.

She wrote: ''Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. (sic)''

Beyonce wore a colourful dress and ice blue underwear and veil in the picture as she posed in front of a flower arch as her newborn babies rested in her arms.

However, Jay, 47, was nowhere to be seen in the picture.

The image was a reminder of Beyonce's pregnancy announcement which came in the shape of another floral-inspired Instagram picture - in which she was once again wearing a veil.

She wrote: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

''We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters (sic)''

The January post featured the superstar singer clutching her bump while wearing just a bra and blue underwear while posing in front of a huge wreath of flowers.

The picture became the most liked image on Instagram.

Beyonce's latest post comes after Jay admitted earlier this week that his marriage ''wasn't totally built on 100 per cent truth''.

The 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker - who married Bey nine years ago - admitted the ''hardest thing'' he's ever done is having to face up to potential difficulties in his union and try to work them out.

He said: ''This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see.

''Then we had to get to a point of, 'OK, tear this down and let's start from the beginning ... It's the hardest thing I've ever done.''

Jay's new '4:44' album features an apology from him to Beyonce, and speculation is rife that it is a direct reference to claims she hinted to him being unfaithful with ''Becky with the good hair'' on her visual LP 'Lemonade'.

In another song he also appears to reference the infamous Met Gala 2014 incident in which he was attacked in a lift by sister-in-law Solange Knowles.

He raps: ''You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.''