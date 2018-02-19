Beyonce has claimed a wedding planner blocking her bid to trademark her daughter's name tried to sell her the rights for $10 million dollars.

The 'Halo' hitmaker is currently locked in a legal battle to trademark 'Blue Ivy Carter', the name of her and Jay-Z's eldest child, but Veronica Morals, who owns a wedding planning business called Blue Ivy has opposed the filing.

And now, legal representatives for the star - who, as well as five-year-old Blue Ivy, also has twins Rumi and Sir, seven months, with her spouse - have claimed Morales tried to sell her company to the singer in a multimillion-dollar-deal.

Documents obtained by The Blast explained that, shortly after Morales opposed Beyonce's trademark filing, a meeting was set up between the two parties to try and reach a settlement.

They claimed the meeting became a ''business proposal'', with Morales' lawyer giving a ''long speech'', about the situation being an ''opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.''

Morales is said to have put together a Power Point presentation stating why Beyonce should buy her wedding planning business, along with the Blue Ivy trademark, and together they could ''begin producing products and goods''.

A package deal was allegedly offered for $10 million.

Beyonce's legal team are now demanding the presentation be handed over as evidence that Morales' trademark opposition is purely a money-making scheme.

The 'Crazy In Love' singer is not taking any chances with future trademarks.

When her twins were born last June, the couple immediately filed trademark documents for their names.

The trademarks included, ''fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls, rattles and novelty items''.