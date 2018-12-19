Beyonce is proud of the impact the Global Citizen Festival has had, after it raised over $7 billion dollars earlier this month.
The 37-year-old singer and her husband Jay-Z headlined the huge concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this month before heading off on vacation and the 'Formation' hitmaker - who has daughter Blue Ivy, six, and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with her spouse - is still ''in awe'' at how much money the event raised for the charitable organisation.
She wrote on Instagram: ''After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.
''I'd like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change.
''Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women's rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe.''
The 'Halo' hitmaker had an ''extraordinary'' experience in South Africa and hoped the people there felt just as ''proud'' of her as she did of them.
She added: ''I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us. South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless.
''If you would like to become a Global Citizen you can get more info at globalcitizen.org.''
