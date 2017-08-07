Beyonce has hailed the late Prince has an ''icon'' in the foreword to the 'Prince: A Private View' book.

The 35-year-old singer has reportedly written the foreword to the upcoming book on the late musical legend - who passed away in April from an accidental fentanyl opioid overdose - in which she says the word ''icon'' is the only word she can think of to describe the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 'Halo' singer writes: ''Truth be told, the word 'icon' only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.''

At the time of writing, the short snippet is the only part of the foreword written by the 'Formation' hitmaker - who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir who almost two months old, with her husband Jay-Z - which has been confirmed.

'Prince: A Private View' is comprised of images captured by the late star's close friend and photographer Afshin Shahidi, and features many exclusive, never before seen photos and captions that reflect their relationship.

The book is expected to be released on October 17, and it is as yet unknown whether or not more snippets of Beyoncé's foreword will be released ahead of that date.

Meanwhile, Prince's close friend and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recently claimed the star could have ''purposefully'' overdosed after feeling ''isolated'', as he had no children following the death of his son Ahmir a week after his birth in 1996, and no partner.

She said: ''I don't know in my heart of hearts whether he just took too much. Or did he purposefully take too much? Did he accidentally take too much?

''When you get to be our age - and he was younger than me - and you're like 'I'm not making hit records any more ... I'm not able to really tour any more because of my health ...' You're not married, you don't have children ... you don't hang out with a bunch of people because you're really an isolationist.''