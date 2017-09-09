Beyonce performed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 'Love On Top' hitmaker returned to Houston, Texas with her 63-year-old mother Tina Knowles, who admitted she felt overcome with emotions as she watched her daughter ''celebrate'' life with the victims of the natural disaster.

Tina told Entertainment Tonight: ''We do special things in the community, feed the homeless, we have housing, which houses people. [Pastor] Rudy [Rasmus] has just been a beacon of light to the community. He just does everything for everybody. So this is the place ... It's so sentimental seeing Beyoncé here because she hadn't been able to come for a long time. She started singing on this stage, so it's real emotional ...

''You know, it's just, this is a celebration that we're still here, not a sad event. It's a celebration of survival. Survival. Absolutely [we will continue] to give back. And as Beyonce has said, she's gonna help as many people as we can. That's the idea. That's the goal. Everyone out there should donate, even if it's a dollar.''

Beyonce was also accompanied by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and the 36-year-old singer - who also has twins Rumi and Sir -gave a speech to those the hurricane has displaced.

She told them: ''I just wanna say that I'm home. This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.

''This today is a celebration of survival. Ya'll are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people.''