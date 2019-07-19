Beyoncé has parted ways from her music adviser after almost 30 years.

The 'Formation' singer has reportedly amicably ended her professional relationship with Teresa LaBarbera Whites, who she has worked with for 28 years.

Beyoncé was just nine years old when the pair first met and was signed by Teresa when she was 11 before launching Destiny's Child. Teresa has overseen almost all of the 'Lemonade' hitmaker's music - including her new 'Lion King' album, 'The Gift' - except a brief period when she left to work with Britney Spears, but has been on the star's staff ever since.

According to Showbiz411, the split came as a result of ''tension at the top'' of Beyoncé's business caused when ''art and commerce'' clashed following the appointment of new co-COO Steve Pamon.

A spokesperson for the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has yet to comment on the report.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has dropped her highly-anticipated new album, 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The record - which is separate from the movie's official soundtrack - features her husband Jay-Z, 'Lion King' co-star Donald Glover under his Childish Gambino alias and Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Wiz Kid.

Her and Jay's daughter, Blue Ivy, seven, has a writing credit on the track 'Brown Skin Girl'.

The 'Spirit' singer has described the record as a ''love letter to Africa''.

She added in an interview with ABC News: ''I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.''