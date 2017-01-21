The couple left Washington, D.C. on Friday (20Jan17), jetting off for a long-awaited private family vacation with daughters Malia and Sasha, after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

Beyonce, who has been a long-standing friend of the Obamas, paid tribute to the family as they left the White House for the last time. Posting a shot of Barack and Michelle embracing in the Oval Office, the Crazy in Love singer captioned the snap on Instagram, "Thank you.”

Rihanna wrote alongside an old photo of Obama, "Worst breakup ever," while Brooklyn Decker posted on Twitter, "Thank you, Obamas, for demonstrating a shining example of family and morality."

Kim Kardashian shared a lengthy farewell to the former First Family, and posted a series of photos on her website and app featuring Obama's meeting with Kim, husband Kanye West and daughter North.

"Thank you Mr. President. You will be missed!” the mother-of-two captioned a snap of her with the former president. But while Kim and Kanye were all smiles during their meeting, their eldest child was not.

Explaining why North refused to crack a smile in the photos, Kim revealed her daughter got upset after an accident at the White House. “Northie! She fell & was crying. POTUS (President of the United States) gave her White House M&Ms & I wanted 2 save them 4 memories so wouldn’t let her eat them & she cried again,” Kim wrote.

Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian also shared her own thank you note to Obama on Friday. “‘I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change - but in yours.’ Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice,” she captioned a black and white photo of former First Lady Michelle adjusting the bow tie of her husband.

Jason Derulo took to Twitter to share his sentiments at the departure of the first black president of the United States, and posted an old snap of the couple with their daughters. "From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! #Obama #ThankYouObama," he wrote.

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker also paid a touching tribute, writing: "You have led our nation with fairness & empathy, with humility & humor, and most of all, with unwavering grace & integrity. #ThankYouObama."