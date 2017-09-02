Beyoncé has led the tributes to Serena Williams after the tennis star gave birth to her first child.

Serena, 35 and her fiancé, 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanianon, welcomed a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl on Friday (01.09.17) and Beyoncé posted a picture of her pal on Instagram, with the words: ''Congratulations Serena.''

Ciara took to Twitter to share her good wishes for the couple, writing: ''Congratulations to my girl @SerenaWilliams & Alex Ohanian on your new baby girl! So happy for you guys!''

Talk show host Wendy Williams added: ''You Reddit here first! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had their baby. Congratulations!'' while tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted: ''@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes.''

Serena recently confessed she was ''nervous'' about giving birth.

She shared: ''I'm nervous about childbirth. I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I've had surgeries galore, and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.''

The also previously revealed she thinks having a baby will make her a ''real woman''.

She shared: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ... I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''