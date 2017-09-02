Beyoncé is among the stars who have sent well wishes to Serena Williams, following the birth of her first child.
Beyoncé has led the tributes to Serena Williams after the tennis star gave birth to her first child.
Serena, 35 and her fiancé, 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanianon, welcomed a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl on Friday (01.09.17) and Beyoncé posted a picture of her pal on Instagram, with the words: ''Congratulations Serena.''
Ciara took to Twitter to share her good wishes for the couple, writing: ''Congratulations to my girl @SerenaWilliams & Alex Ohanian on your new baby girl! So happy for you guys!''
Talk show host Wendy Williams added: ''You Reddit here first! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had their baby. Congratulations!'' while tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted: ''@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes.''
Serena recently confessed she was ''nervous'' about giving birth.
She shared: ''I'm nervous about childbirth. I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I've had surgeries galore, and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.''
The also previously revealed she thinks having a baby will make her a ''real woman''.
She shared: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ... I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''
