Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The 'Run The World (Girls)' hitmaker is set to perform at the iconic music festival on Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22, whilst the 'm.A.A.d city' rapper will headline on Sunday April 16 and Sunday April 23.
Radiohead will perform in the top spot on Friday April 14 and Friday April 21, whilst fans will also be treated to performances from the likes of the xx, Travis Scott and Mac Miller.
On the Saturdays, Bon Iver, Future and DJ Snake will take to the stage alongside Martin Garrix, Two Door Cinema Club and Bastille.
Sunday will see performances from Lorde - who is making her musical comeback this year - and DJ Khaled, Tove Lo and Jack Garratt.
Across each weekend, revellers will be able to enjoy performances from over 150 artists and groups.
Radiohead's headline slot marks the third time the British band has headlined the event after fantastic performances back in 2004 and 2012.
Beyonce is no stranger to Coachella either, having made surprise appearances in 2010 to join her husband Jay Z on stage and once again in 2014, where she took to the stage alongside her sister Solange Knowles.
Kendrick has also taken to the Coachella stage a couple of times, having performed separately with Ice Cube and then headliners Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2012.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on April 14 - 16, 2017 and April 21 - 23, 2017 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes are set to go on sale on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:00am PST.
