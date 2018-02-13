Beyonce does not like other women getting too close to Jay-Z, according to actress Tiffany Haddish.

The 'Girls Trip' star has revealed how she witnessed a woman getting close to Beyonce's rapper husband after one of his concets and she claims that the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker wasted not time in stepping in between them.

In a preview for 'Uncensored', she recalled: ''I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit. And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z.

''[The actress] touched Jay-Z's chest and Beyonce came walking up like ... 'B***h!' But, she didn't say that. But her demeanour, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man's chest.'''

But Tiffany is refusing to reveal who the other actress was, or what went down between her and Beyonce after that.

She added: ''So then [Beyonce] started talking to the actress and some other stuff happened but I'm not gonna say nothin' yet.''

Meanwhile, the actress previously revealed that she had been headed for a fight herself at the same event where she met Beyonce and Jay-Z.

However, the 'Halo' hitmaker managed to distract Tiffany by taking a selfie with her.

Tiffany said: ''I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I'm gonna end up fighting this b***h!'

''She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.' She said, 'Okay,' and then she buried her face in my wig.''

They are parents to daughter Blue Ivy, six, and eight-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, a boy and a girl.