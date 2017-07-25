Beyonce is ''full of energy and life'' around her new twin babies.

The 35-year-old beauty - who also has a five-year-old daughter called Blue with her husband, rap star Jay-Z - welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter into the world in June, and Beyonce is apparently relishing the demands of raising her three young children.

A source said: ''Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she's full of energy and life!

''Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving.

''I mean, obviously it helps that she and Jay-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she's still really hands on and she's breastfeeding, which means she's hardly getting a break rest wise - but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!''

The 'Formation' hitmaker is reportedly already close to regaining her pre-pregnancy figure, too.

The insider told HollywoodLife.com: ''You would never believe that Beyonce gave birth to twins just weeks ago.

''She's lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back ... She looks awesome!''

Despite this, Beyonce remains grateful to the support network that surrounds her.

The source said: ''Beyonce is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she's in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own.

''Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime they're just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Beyonce has no immediate plans to return to the recording studio and is instead focused on the wellbeing of her children.

A source said: ''Beyonce is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work. She seems relaxed and very happy.

''Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.''